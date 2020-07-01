Finnish star Alma has revealed her biggest dream is to write for her idol Lady GaGa.
Alma wants to write songs with Lady GaGa.
The Finnish pop star - who has already penned major hits for Miley Cyrus - has looked up to the 'Stupid Love' hitmaker for many years and she's hoping one day she'll get to live out her ''biggest dream'' by writing for the pop superstar.
The 'Chasing Highs' hitmaker released her debut album, 'Have U Seen Her?', in May, and she's promised fans they can expect plenty more from her.
She told PAPER magazine: ''I want to keep on making records. Albums are super important for me, so I'm already working on the next one. My hope is to collab with and make songs with amazing female artists. I would love to write songs with Lady Gaga, that's one of the biggest dreams. I love to tour and travel around the world, and I love club shows. My dream is not to conquer the world and do arena shows. I would just love to have my little fan base and make records and tour around the world forever.''
Elsewhere, the 24-year-old singer admitted she entered the music industry to party and have a good time, but after touring across the globe and doing some ''growing'', she realised she wants to use her platform to bring about change in the world.
She explained: ''These past two years have been crazy, learning and growing so much, in so many different ways. I think that's part of why the album took so long. I think I came to this business with an attitude like, F**k yeah, everything's f***king cool and I'm just going to party and see where these things take me. Now I'm in a mood like, F**k, I want to change the world. I've seen the world and now I want to change it. I want to use my voice. I think I grew up a bit, even though I'm still a huge party girl. That's never gonna change.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...