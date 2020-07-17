Ally Brooke is excited to show her heritage through her new single '500 Veces'.

The former Fifth Harmony star has joined forces with Messiah for the ''fun, flirty, kind of Latin song'' and she is proud to share her ''Latin vibes'' with the world.

Lauren, 27, told E! News: ''I haven't had a single out since I think November of last year, so it's been a minute. And also it's my first single in Spanish -well it's Spanglish - but because I'm Mexican-American, I'm so proud to finally have a single that shows my heritage and that makes my family proud, makes me proud and shows my Latin vibes.

''It's a fun, flirty, kind of Latin song and Messiah is amazing on it. It's [our] second collaboration together and we hope to bring a lot of heat and a lot of our flavour to this record and show it with pride to the world. I can't wait for my fans to hear.''

Ally finally got to film the music video for the song recently, after delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and she was thrilled to get back to work.

She explained: ''When I stepped on set, I felt for the first time in months like, 'Wow, I get to do my art again'. I love expressing myself through wardrobe, especially in music videos, so to do that again was really empowering and freeing. I felt like myself. I just got this sense of freedom and euphoria, being back on set, doing what I love in the midst of these hard times. I kept saying it the whole time like, 'Guys I'm so happy.'

''Me and my entire team and my label, we all had a big discussion and said, 'Hey we want to do this but we want to do it the right way, we want to be safe, we want to be cautious. Health is priority. We did a lot of research and everybody was able to come together and do it in a way where we were safe and comfortable.''