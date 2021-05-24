Ally Brooke doesn't leave the house without spritzing herself in an "amazing scent".

The former Fifth Harmony star has revealed some of the beauty items she carries with her every day.

Speaking about the Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau de Toilette, she told E!: "I am a believer in having an amazing scent. Right now I'm loving this perfume because of its fragrant floral scent. It is perfect for spring."

Another product the 27-year-old singer can't be without is her Spice Lip Liner by MAC.

She explained: "I use this lip liner just about every day! I'm in love with it. It goes with almost every shade of lipstick that I've tried."

Ally also uses La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream to leave her skin glowing, and the Chanel Ultra Le Teint Velvet Foundation to create a "silk" look.

She said: "One of my favourite products I use. It is like Heaven to your skin. I swear by it. This moisturiser will make your skin glow and radiate gorgeously."

Ally added: "My fave foundation! I adore Chanel. This foundation makes my face look like silk."

Meanwhile, the 'Worth It' hitmaker spoke of the importance of being "kind to yourself".

On what advice she would give someone to be their best self, she replied: "Don't be hard on yourself. Be kind to yourself. Appreciate your heart, your work ethic, your mind, your talents. It is important to stay present. You are fearfully and wonderfully made!"

Meanwhile, Ally said she feels like she's in "paradise" when she's working on new solo music.

She teased: "I've been in paradise in the studio. New music is coming in the next few weeks, my fans are gonna go crazy. It's amazing. Hold on tight."