Allegra would love to collaborate with Leona Lewis.

The 18-year-old singer was invited to join the ‘Bleeding Love’ hitmaker on stage after confiding in her about her musical dreams when she was just 15 years old, and now she’s getting more established in her own career, she’d love the chance to work with her on a project of her own.

She said: “When I did preform with her I was so young, so I was probably a bit shy because she’s someone who I watched on my screen!

“I would love to see her and hope she would think that I’ve grown and developed as an artist.”

The ‘Do What I Want’ hitmaker was “in a complete state of shock” when Leona invited her to sing with her and though she was nervous at the prospect, she was also very excited.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “She was performing at a private event that I attended. She was always a huge inspiration for me and an artist that I really looked up to.

“Unbelievably, we got talking and she asked me if I sung and when I told her I was an aspiring artist and how much her journey had really movitated me to follow my dreams, she was flattered and asked me to join her on stage to sing ‘Bleeding Love’….my chin hit the floor and I was in a complete state of shock, but I pulled myself together and accepted her invite; she was so lovely!

“I stood side of stage and watched her performance in complete awe, with my heart thumping but I loved the adrenaline that was starting to pump around my body and I could not wait to join her on stage.

“As she got to her last song, she introduced me and I joined her in a duet of ‘Bleeding Love’.”

And from that moment, Allegra knew for certain what she wanted to do with her career.

She said: “From that defining moment it completely solidified my thoughts and passion that this is what I want to do with my life, I want to be an artist and entertain.”

As well as Leona, there are a host of other female stars Allegra is keen to work with in the future.

She said: “I look up to a lot of strong powerful female artists like Beyonce, Alicia keys, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande…. I mean the list goes on! The dream would be to be able to even meet Beyonce!

“I’ve looked up to her my whole life and she’s the artist who I would learn from.”

For more from Allegra, check out http://www.allegraofficial.co.uk/.