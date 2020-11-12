Allegra has urged people to “be a bit rebellious” with her new lockdown challenge.

The 18-year-old singer is teaming up with social media sensation Laurie Elle to help young people keep a positive mindset through England’s second period of isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic and on Thursday (12.11.20) evening the pair will launch their #DoWhatIWant campaign on Instagram live.

Fans will be encouraged to raise their spirits by joining the social media session to learn a new dance routine from the pair, or make up their own or simply DoWhatTheyWant – so long as they abide by the rules of lockdown.

Allegra said: “It’s a chance to let loose, have fun and dare I say be a be bit rebellious and just Do What You Want when everyone else is telling you that you can’t.”

Allegra wrote her single, ‘Do What I Want’, during the first lockdown earlier this year and she hopes the song shows her “confidence” and how she wants to embrace the things that make her feel good.

She previously said: “I think it shows confidence. I wrote this one during the lockdown, as well.

“It’s about being in a confined space and it taught me about my priorities, which is obviously my music. The song is about deciding to do things a certain way, because that’s what makes me happy.”

For more information check out @allegraworld_official @allegraworld