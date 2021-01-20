Alisha Boe is to star in 'When You Finish Saving The World'.

The 23-year-old actress has boarded the cast of the movie that marks Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut. The '13 Reasons Why' star will feature alongside Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard.

Jesse has penned the script for the project which is being produced by Emma Stone and her partner Dave McCary for their Fruit Tree banner with Julianne.

The film has been inspired by Eisenberg's Audible project of the same name but will have a slightly different focus than the audiobook.

The story is set over three decades and follows three members of a family: Nathan, a father learning to connect with his newborn son; Rachel, a young college student seeking to find her place in a relationship and in life; and Ziggy, a teenager hoping to figure out where he came from and where he is headed.

Jesse has previously acted in movies such as 'Zombieland' and 'The Social Network' but previously confessed that he had never seen a superhero film, a James Bond film or a 'Star Wars' and 'Star Trek' film.

The 37-year-old actor said: "I've never seen a superhero movie or a James Bond movie or a 'Star Trek' or 'Star Wars' movie.

"My parents would play me Frederick Wiseman sociology documentaries instead."

Jesse previously starred in 'Vivarium', in which he played one half of a couple who becomes caught in a labyrinth-like array of houses during a property viewing. He confessed that there is "something slightly appealing" about being stuck in a different world.

He said: "There is a slightly bright side to the movie.

"My life is so erratic, which is the nature of a lot people in international entertainment. You wind up in a different place every week and yeah, there is something slightly appealing about what the characters are dealing with in 'Vivarium'."