Alexis Ohanian is stepping down from the Reddit board of directors - and wants to be replaced by a black candidate to do his bit to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Alexis Ohanian is stepping down from the Reddit board of directors - and wants to be replaced by a black candidate.
The Reddit co-founder - who is married to Serena Williams and has Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., two, with the tennis star - has vowed to step down from his role so he can tell his daughter he has done his part to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
He wrote on Instagram: ''I co-founded @reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging.
It is long overdue to do the right thing. I'm doing this for me, for my family, and for my country. I'm saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks, 'What did you do?' I have resigned as a member of the reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate.''
And Alexis has pledged $1 million to support Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp, which helps to liberate black communities through ''education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilisation''.
He added in the lengthy post: ''I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I'm starting with a pledge of $1m to @kaepernick7's @yourrightscamp ... I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop. (sic)''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Usain Bolt is the fastest runner in recorded history with a record of 9.58 seconds...