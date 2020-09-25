Alexa Bliss would ''do anything'' for a Disney role.

The WWE superstar and self-confessed House of Mouse fanatic admitted she would be delighted to take on any part necessary to get involved in one of the company's blockbuster movies.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Oh I will do anything for Disney! I will hold a light in the background, I will be a tree.

''I don't care, I would do that in a heartbeat! Any kind of involvement at all, 100%!''

The 29-year-old star even joked that WWE was a stepping stone to working at Disney World when she first met wrestling legend and NXT boss Paul 'Triple H' Levesque.

She added: ''They said ''say something that makes you stand out'', and I wasn't just gonna make a fool of myself.

''When they say that, I automatically think of people on 'American Idol' that just makes themselves look silly. I'm gonna come in with a joke.

''I'm not gonna act weird, but I'm gonna drop a quick one liner. This could either go really well, or really bad.''

Alexa has been reflecting on her tween years for her new 'Uncool' podcast, and she was left embarrassed when a friend ordered a personalised video from 'Phil of the Future' star Raviv Ullman.

She said: ''Growing up, I was always really big into Mary Kate and Ashley [Olsen]. I loved watching 'Full House', 'Brady Bunch', anything Nickelodeon, Disney, 'Lizzie McGuire'.

''I loved watching 'Phil of the Future'. One of my friends actually got me a Cameo from him. There was a contest to enter to have lunch with Raviv Ullman, and I entered the sweepstakes.

''I didn't win, but I entered hoping to meet him one day - so my friend got me a Cameo from him and called me out saying I entered a thing to meet him.'