Alanis Morissette has enjoyed the ''challenge'' of how ''dicey'' her marriage has been during lockdown.

The 'You Oughta Know' hitmaker - who has children Ever, nine, Onyx, four, and Winter, 11 months, with husband Mario 'Souleye' Treadway - admitted it hasn't been easy being confined together for so long during the coronavirus pandemic, but she and her spouse learn a lot from the ''healing'' they experience after conflict, so she doesn't mind the rows.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Being insulated together, in the home together, it's been real.

''It's been a hot kitchen in our marriage, but we love it. I I love when things get dicey, and what I mean by dicey is challenging.

''He and I both know we're not going anywhere, and that the tougher it gets, the more healing [is done].

''I think conflict is just growth trying to happen, and healing trying to happen. Because we frame conflict that way, we're not terrified.

''In 10 years, we'll look back on this [time] collectively as a planet and just think, 'What the heck happened here?'''

The 47-year-old singer also reflected on how her music-making process has changed since she had her children.

She said: ''Before children, before marriage, I would be doing a vocal, and if there was anything in my peripheral vision I'd freak out and say, 'I can't focus.'

''Now I'm doing vocals and my daughter's on top of my head, I'm breastfeeding, there are doors opening and closing. 'Where's the puppy,' you know? I'm doing vocals and writing and trying to eat soup ... so, multitasking has been taken to a whole new level.

''Thankfully, I can still write and I can still do vocals.

''It's just 50 more interruptions a day. And that's just part of this lifestyle now.''