Alana Haim is desperate to hug her parents.

The 28-year-old musician - who stars alongside her sisters Este and Danielle in the rock band Haim - has revealed she can't wait to hug her parents once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

Alana shared: ''I've always loved being alone - but what I'm taking out of this whole experience is that I miss physical contact.

''The first thing I'm going to do when quarantine is over is literally jump into my parents' arms. I just want to hug my mom and my dad. That's all I want to do.''

By contrast, Este - who is isolating in a separate part of Los Angeles to her sister - is eager to go dancing once the restrictions are eased.

She told the BBC: ''I just want to go dancing. That's all. Go to a dance party and just go wild, let loose.''

In response to Este's suggestion, Alana quipped: ''You can do that, but I'm going to go and be with mom and dad and I'll be the favourite daughter.''

Meanwhile, Danielle thinks the band have had their abilities as musicians dismissed because they don't take themselves ''too seriously''.

She said: ''I feel like because we don't take ourselves too seriously, and we do choreography in our music videos, sometimes the rock community doesn't take us seriously.

''I feel like they want us to be more ... I don't know ... to be more aggressive.

''It's something we think about a lot: maybe if we just strictly played our instruments in music videos, not dancing around and stuff, would the rock community take us more seriously as a band?

''And I think unfortunately it does have to do with us being an all-female band. I don't know. Maybe I'm not saying this right, but I can't wrap my head around it.''