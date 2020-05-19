Alana Haim has been dating through FaceTime amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 28-year-old singer is currently staying at home amid the health crisis, but she hasn't let the lockdown restrictions stop her from meeting new love interests, as she admits she's become ''super good'' at dating through video chat.

Alana says she's already used to FaceTiming her dates because of her hectic life on the road, and has urged others to ''learn how to be good'' at dating through a screen too.

She confessed: ''Well, the thing that's funny about it is the bulk of my relationships have to be on FaceTime because I'm always on the road, so I'm super good at FaceTime dating. If I had a PhD in something, it would be FaceTime dating. So, I'm super good at it, and I think the thing that I've realised is now, because usually what you do is, you go meet up at a bar, and you go meet up at a party, so you can't do that. So, I've realised that the dudes that I'm talking to are not that great at it. People have to learn how to be good at FaceTime dating now.''

When she's not dating online, Alana has also been social distancing from her two sisters, Danielle and Este, and the trio - who are all part of the band HAIM - are beginning to feel the impact of being alone for so long.

Este told Zane Lowe whilst debuting their 'At Home With' playlist for Apple Music: ''Alana came over to drop off something to my house and I saw her through my window, she didn't come inside. I literally was ... I hadn't seen another human in three weeks, so without even thinking about it, I was smushing my face against the window, trying to get as close to her as possible.''