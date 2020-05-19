HAIM star Alana Haim has been dating through FaceTime amid the coronavirus pandemic, which she says she's already good at because of dating whilst on tour.
Alana Haim has been dating through FaceTime amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 28-year-old singer is currently staying at home amid the health crisis, but she hasn't let the lockdown restrictions stop her from meeting new love interests, as she admits she's become ''super good'' at dating through video chat.
Alana says she's already used to FaceTiming her dates because of her hectic life on the road, and has urged others to ''learn how to be good'' at dating through a screen too.
She confessed: ''Well, the thing that's funny about it is the bulk of my relationships have to be on FaceTime because I'm always on the road, so I'm super good at FaceTime dating. If I had a PhD in something, it would be FaceTime dating. So, I'm super good at it, and I think the thing that I've realised is now, because usually what you do is, you go meet up at a bar, and you go meet up at a party, so you can't do that. So, I've realised that the dudes that I'm talking to are not that great at it. People have to learn how to be good at FaceTime dating now.''
When she's not dating online, Alana has also been social distancing from her two sisters, Danielle and Este, and the trio - who are all part of the band HAIM - are beginning to feel the impact of being alone for so long.
Este told Zane Lowe whilst debuting their 'At Home With' playlist for Apple Music: ''Alana came over to drop off something to my house and I saw her through my window, she didn't come inside. I literally was ... I hadn't seen another human in three weeks, so without even thinking about it, I was smushing my face against the window, trying to get as close to her as possible.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.