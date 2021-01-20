Alana Haim steals her sister's vintage Levi jeans.

The 29-year-old singer has confessed she always sneaks into bandmate and sibling Danielle Haim's wardrobe to swipe her best fashion finds, as she's the "Queen" of finding vintage Levi's.

Speaking in a joint video interview with her sisters, Danielle, 31, and Este, 34 - who make up the band Haim - for Vogue, Alana confessed: "I have to be honest with you, these are Danielle's jeans that I stole and she asked me earlier. She was like, 'Oh, where are those jeans from?' I was like, 'They're yours!' These are vintage Levi's. Danielle is the Queen of finding vintage Levi's. She really is the Queen."

Their older sister, Este, also admitted she takes Danielle's clothes after she finds great bargains in stores.

She added: "There's gonna be a lot of that in this video. Danielle gets the things and we steal the things."

As well as having an eye for finding Levi's, Danielle has an "obsession" with Prada Sport and spends most of her time on the internet trying to track down clothing from the brand.

She explained: "I have an unhealthy obsession with Prada Sport. I'm always on the internet searching, finding."

Meanwhile, Alana previously shared how she refused to dress in an overtly sexy way after she was asked to dress in a schoolgirl outfit by an unnamed music executive in the early days of her career.

She said: "When we were first starting out, someone said I should dress like a schoolgirl.

"And I was like: 'That's not going to happen.' We've always had a very strong sense of self.”

The 'Forever' group creatively direct all of their own shows, including the tours, the set lists, songs and lighting, and are proud to take control of everything they do.

She added: "We're the CEOs of our own company ... And it bothers me to even have to say that because so many people think that's not the case."