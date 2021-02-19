Alan Walker has teamed up with Salem Ilese for new single ‘Fake a Smile’.

The BRIT Award nominee and diamond-selling DJ has joined forces with the ‘Mad at Disney’ hitmaker for his new track, ‘Fake a Smile’, which is available to stream now.

Walker and Ilese’s song is a hypnotic track that further showcases the breakout producer’s unique style, and when combined with Ilese’s captivating vocals, the duo have proven exactly why they are two of the most sought-after musical acts in the game.

In a statement, Walker – who produced the song from scratch – said: “Fake A Smile is a song that I’ve been working on for a while. I really like the meaning behind it, and Salem Ilese did an amazing job of performing the vocals. She’s an exciting artist that I think people should definitely pay attention to in the time to come.”

Whilst Ilese added: "Fake a Smile to me is a song about the people in your life that have the power to pull you out of your darkest moments. Those are the people I keep closest to my heart and whom I wanted to acknowledge in this song. I’m honoured to be a part of this song with Alan Walker! We were able to put something so special together from a distance, I hope everyone enjoys it!"

And if the song itself wasn’t enough, Walker is also releasing an exclusive ‘Fake a Smile’ merchandise collection in conjunction with the single, as well as announcing his global partnership with gaming giants ASUS.

To date, Alan Walker has over 120 million followers and 50 billion audio and video streams to his name, making him the ninth most followed artist on YouTube, and the 20th on Spotify.

The producer has previously teamed up with the likes of Ava Max, Noah Cyrus and A$AP Rocky, while producing remixes for Sia, Coldplay, Kygo, Bruno Mars, and Julia Michaels.