AJ Tracey has been groped during his gigs - but doesn't feel he can ''moan'' about it.

The 'West Ten' hitmaker admitted he wears a tracksuit instead of shorts if he's planning to stage-dive during his performance as it reduces the risk of fans trying to touch his genitals but he insisted he won't condemn the behaviour because it is a ''more rare'' experience for men than women and it's the ''plight'' of females that needs to be focused on.

He told Sunday Times Style magazine: ''The only reason I'm laughing about it is because I can't really moan.

''It's a regular occurrence for women, and it's something they have to deal with all the time.

''For men it's more rare. You're not gonna see a girl come up to me in the street and try to grab me up.

''So that's why I leave that plight for women because they need the attention on that one more than I do. Does that make sense?''

AJ also explained he needs to be comfortable on stage and his clothes need to be functional so he can move freely.

He said: ''If it's at a massive show you have to look good, but you need to be able to move properly.

''Have you ever seen a 6ft-something person fall over? It's not pretty at all. I don't want to be that guy.''

The 26-year-old rapper has hailed his mother as his ''number one'' and admitted he'd do anything not to upset his grandmother.

He said: ''My mum is number one. Throughout my life, everything that's happened to me, like beefs, whatever activities I was getting involved in, my mum knew everything because I live under her roof.

''My grandma on my dad's side -- so my Trini grandma -- she's very strong to the point where most of my life I was scared of her, that's the truth.

''Go to grandma's house, make sure your shirt is buttoned up, don't put your elbows on the table because she'll whack them with a spoon.''