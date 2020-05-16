AJ Tracey claims buying his mum a house felt ''better than sex''.

The 26-year-old musician wanted to show his mum - who raised him alone - his gratitude with the generous gift and admitted handing over the keys made him feel happier than anything else he's ever done.

He said: ''I bought her a house the other day. [How did it feel?] Like nothing you an ever describe. Better than sex.''

After a hectic few years of work, AJ is ready to take a break.

He admitted: ''I've run myself thin over the last few years. I want to hang out with my mum, my family.''

And the rapper recalled how ''hard'' it was for him to find success, often travelling on four night buses just for a slot on a 2am pirate radio show.

He said: ''Walking for hours, in the middle of the night, so people can hear me, so I can hopefully get a better radio station and get some money. Nobody cared then Nobody gave a s**t...

''Getting where I got with 'Ladbroke Grove' independently was massive.

''The industry took me seriously after that song. There's no figure they can offer me to sign.

The 'Ladbroke Grove' hitmaker may be known for his raunchy songs, but he insisted the racy lyrics are never ''intentional''.

Asked why so many of his songs are about sex, he added to Vogue: ''It's not intentional.

''Whatever comes out of the pen, comes out of the pen.''

The 'Psych Out!' hitmaker dropped out of a criminology degree to pursue his music career and he admitted people are often surprised to discover he isn't ''stupid''.

He said: ''People think because I'm a rapper I'm stupid. But I'm educated. I'm not an idiot.''