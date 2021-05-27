AJ Tracey is not a fan of female fans throwing their knickers at him on stage.

The 'Rain' hitmaker once witnessed an audience member "shuffle" her underwear off and aim them at him while he was performing and instantly "dodged" out of the way.

AJ is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "I had always seen rappers get pants thrown at them and I used to think, 'You're not cool for holding them up like a trophy' and saying like, 'Yo, I've got bare underwear.'

"And then I was on stage and a girl actually in front of me was trying to shuffle her knickers off and then threw it at me, I saw it coming and obviously I dodged it. It's unhygienic. It's not hygienic, especially in these times."

The Londoner - who headlines Radio 1's virtual Big Weekend of Live Music this week - also shared a wild encounter with a fan at the supermarket who was certain the pair were going to become an item.

He shared: "A girl followed me around in Tesco when I was with my mum.

"The girl came up to me and said, 'Oh, is that your mum?' And I was like, 'Yeah, why?' And she goes, 'Well, obviously me and you are going to be together one day.'"

AJ admitting he doesn't appreciate having panties thrown at him comes after the 27-year-old star said he doesn't feel he can "moan" about being groped during his gigs.

The 'West Ten' hitmaker admitted he wears a tracksuit instead of shorts if he's planning to stage-dive during his performance as it reduces the risk of fans trying to touch his genitals but he insisted he won't condemn the behaviour, because it is a "more rare" experience for men than women and it's the "plight" of females that needs to be focused on.

He said last year: "The only reason I'm laughing about it is because I can't really moan.

"It's a regular occurrence for women, and it's something they have to deal with all the time.

"For men it's more rare. You're not gonna see a girl come up to me in the street and try to grab me up.

"So that's why I leave that plight for women because they need the attention on that one more than I do. Does that make sense?"