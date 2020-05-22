AJ Tracey is returning to his roots on upcoming EP 'Secure The Bag 2'.

The 'Ladbroke Grove' hitmaker is releasing a sequel to 2017's 'Secure The Bag!', which featured the likes of Craig David and Denzel Curry, and admitted he ''doesn't care about numbers or chart positions'' and that he prefers making his old school tunes over commercial hits.

The 26-year-old rapper has also chosen not to have any features on the follow-up.

Alongside the artwork, he wrote on Instagram: ''SECURE THE BAG 2!

''if you havent heard STB 1 go listen now cos this is the next chapter. im going back to the music i enjoyed making the most.

''not for anyone but me & the real aj fans, the ones who never complain about me trying new s**t and would ride wit me all the way to mars i love u guys more than u know.

''couple tracks from 016/017 and some brand new.

''i dont care about numbers or chart positions i just want u guys to feel how i feel and see inside my head when you hear this lil ep. NO FEATURES. thank u & smell ya later (sic)''

Prior to confirming the EP, AJ had announced he was taking a break from social media.

He wrote on Twitter: ''im gonna take a break from the net

''i recorded secure the bag 2 btw.

love. (sic)''

The British star is yet to announce a release date for the project.

'Secure The Bag 2' will follow his acclaimed 2019 self-titled album.

Meanwhile, the rapper recently insisted that whilst he may be known for his raunchy songs, the racy lyrics are never ''intentional''.

Asked why so many of his tracks are about sex, said: ''It's not intentional.

''Whatever comes out of the pen, comes out of the pen.''

The 'Psych Out!' hitmaker dropped out of a criminology degree to pursue his music career and he admitted people are often surprised to discover he isn't ''stupid''.

He said: ''People think because I'm a rapper I'm stupid. But I'm educated. I'm not an idiot.''