AJ Tracey, Headie One and Pa Salieu lead the nominations for the 2021 GRM Daily Rated Awards, with four nominations each.

The annual ceremony, which celebrates the biggest names in black music, returns virtually on September 16, and the 'West Ten' rapper, '18Hunna' hitmaker and UK Drill star have dominated this year's nominations.

AJ and Headie will go head-to-head for Male Artist of the Year along with Abra Cadabra, Central Cee, Chip, Digga D, Fredo, Ghetts, Potter Payper, and Tion Wayne.

While the pair both have a chance of winning Track of the Year for 'Ain't It Different', which also features Stormzy, as does Salieu, with 'My Family' featuring BackRoad Gee, the latter of which is also up for Video of the Year.

Salieu, who has also received nods in the Breakthrough and Mixtape of the Year ('Send Them To Coventry') categories, will compete with AJ's 'Little More Love' and Headie's 'Princess Cuts' with Young T & Bugsey for the Video prize.

Meanwhile, AJ's 'Flu Game' and Headie's 'EDNA' could take home the prestigious Album of the Year prize.

Other LPs to receive a nod include Bugzy Malone's 'The Resurrection', D Block Europe's 'The Blueprint - Us Vs. Them', 'Money Can’t Buy Happiness' by Fredo, 'Conflict of Interest' by Ghetts, K Trap's 'Street Side Effects' Loski's 'Music, Trial and Trauma: A Drill Story', Nines' 'Crabs In A Bucket', and 'TYRON' by Slowthai.

Elsewhere, Female Artist of the Year sees Bree Runway, Darkoo, ENNY, Ivorian Doll, Jorja Smith, Lady Leshurr, Ms Banks, Shaybo, Stefflon Don, and Midas The Jagaban nominated.

GRM founder Post commented: "Excited to be back celebrating the best in UK Rap & Grime music. It’s been an incredible year in music, congratulations to all of this year’s nominees."

The Rated Awards 2021 with YouTube Music will be streamed on Wednesday 16th September from 7pm BST, broadcast exclusively on GRM’s YouTube Channel.

The nominees are:

Album of the Year

AJ Tracey – 'Flu Game'

Bugzy Malone – 'The Resurrection'

D Block Europe – 'The Blueprint- Us Vs. Them'

Fredo – 'Money Can’t Buy Happiness'

Ghetts – 'Conflict of Interest'

Headie One – 'EDNA'

K Trap – 'Street Side Effects'

Loski – 'Music, Trial and Trauma: A Drill Story'

Nines – 'Crabs In A Bucket'

Slowthai - 'TYRON'

Female Artist of the Year

Bree Runway

Darkoo

ENNY

Ivorian Doll

Jorja Smith

Lady Leshurr

Ms Banks

Shaybo

Stefflon Don

Midas The Jagaban

Male Artist of the Year

AJ Tracey

Abra Cadabra

Central Cee

Chip

Digga D

Fredo

Ghetts

Headie One

Potter Payper

Tion Wayne

Breakthrough of the Year

Supported by 1Xtra

ArrDee

BackRoad Gee

ENNY

Central Cee

French The Kid

Jordan

Shaybo

SR

Pa Salieu

Wewantwraiths

Personality of the Year

Big Zuu

Chunkz

Harry Pinero

Nella Rose

Michael Dapaah

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Niko Omilana

Yung Filly

ZeZe Mills

Track of the Year

A1 & J1 – 'Latest Trends'

Abra Cadabra – 'On Deck'

Central Cee – 'Loading'

Digga D – 'Woi'

ENNY – 'Peng Black Girls' (ft Amia Brave)

Headie One, Stormzy and AJ Tracey – 'Ain’t It Different'

Nines – 'Airplane Mode' (ft NSG)

Pa Salieu – 'My Family' (ft BackRoad Gee)

Potter Payper – 'Purpose'

Russ & Tion Wayne – 'Body'

Video of the Year

Aitch – 'Safe To Say' (Directed by KC Locke)

AJ Tracey – 'Little More Love' (Directed by KC Locke)

Ghetts – 'Skengman Mode' (ft. Stormzy) (Directed by Nathan James Tettey)

Headie One – 'Princess Cuts' (ft. Young T & Bugsey) (Directed by Capone)

Little Simz - 'Introvert' (Directed by Salomon Ligthelm)

Meekz – 'Respect The Come Up' (Directed by KC Locke)

Nines – 'Clout' (Directed by Charlie Di Placido)

Pa Salieu – 'My Family' (ft. BackRoad Gee) (Directed by Femi Ladi)

Russ & Tion Wayne – 'Body' (Directed by Wowa)

Slowthai, Skepta – 'Cancelled' (Directed by THE REST)

Mixtape of the Year

Abra Cadabra – 'Product of My Environment'

Central Cee – 'Wild West'

Chip – 'Snakes and Ladders'

Digga D – 'Made In The Pyrex'

Giggs – 'Now Or Never'

M Huncho & Nafe Smallz – 'DNA'

NSG – 'Roots'

Pa Salieu - 'Send Them To Coventry'

Potter Payper – 'Training Day 3'

Unknown T – 'Rise Above Hate'

Radio DJ of the Year

Charlie Sloth

DJ Target

Dotty

Henrie Kwushue

Kenny Allstar

Robert Bruce

Reece Parkinson

Snoochie Shy

Tiffany Calver

Yinka & Shayna Marie

Producer of the Year

169

5ive Beatz

Chris Rich

Ghosty

Gotcha

Hargo

M1OnTheBeat

P2J

R14

TSB