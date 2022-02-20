Aitch will sample the Stone Roses on his new single.

The 25-year-old rapper is using the group's 1989 classic hit 'Fools Gold' on his upcoming track of the same name, and he has received an endorsement by his fellow Mancunians as frontman Ian Brown has agreed to appear in the music video.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: “Aitch and Ian are both proud Northerners and Ian is chuffed the young star will educate a new generation about his music.

“It’s a massive coup that Ian wants to be involved on film too.

“Aitch is definitely putting his own unique stamp on the track and it’s set to be a banger.”

But while Ian may be happy to work with Aitch, Liam Gallagher recently dismissed the rapper's pleas for them to work together.

Discussing the 'Rain' hitmaker's offer to pay the former Oasis frontman £7 million for a collaboration, Liam said: “Is that all? He ain’t got seven million f****** quid – he ain’t got f****** seven f****** quid, never mind f****** seven million. And it quickly went down to his watch and his trainers the other day. Listen, I don’t do that – that’s not for me, man. He seems like a nice lad, but I don’t wanna be on anyone’s album.”

And the 'Everything's Electric' singer - who is an avid Manchester City fan - admitted Aitch's favourite football team was also a factor in him dismissing the idea.

He added: “He’s a United fan, so it ain’t f****** happening.

“When I read that, I was like, ‘No mate’. He don’t need me on his album anyway, but I do appreciate the fact that he thinks I’m cool, I guess. Even if he did have seven million pounds, I wouldn’t do it because I can’t be f****** bought.”