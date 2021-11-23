Aisling Bea thinks she’s “too young” to play a mother in ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’.

The 37-year-old comedian, who plays Max Mercer's mum Carol in the reboot of the famous festive franchise, said she was honoured but equally insulted when asked whether she thought she was too young to play the mother of the lead character - who is portrayed by Archie Yates.

Asked by the Metro newspaper if she was too young for the part, Aisling said: "Absolutely, I was half honoured, half absolutely insulted. I auditioned to be [the new Macaulay Culkin part]. I sent a million tapes in just didn’t work out."

Meanwhile, Aisling credits the Muppets for getting her into comedy as she admitted they were some of her favourite comedians and would jump at the chance to appear in a film with the characters.

She said: "I do love 'The Muppet Christmas Carol'. The Muppets are some of my favourite comedians. I basically got into comedy because of The Muppets. I would love to be in a Muppet movie!”

Aisling also revealed that her mother wants her to be in a 'Star Wars' film and joked that she has asked Marvel for a place in the MCU.

Quizzed about a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the comic joked: "You asked that question the same way my mother does. She's like, 'When would you do a 'Star Wars' movie, Aisling?'

"And I'm like, 'Yeah, Mummy, because that's how it works.'"

The 'This Way Up' star continued: "I keep on emailing Marvel, saying, 'Lads, call me', but they've yet to put me in the universe."