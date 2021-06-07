Aimee Lou Wood's BAFTA look was inspired by Brigitte Bardot.

The 'Sex Education' star arrived at the awards ceremony wearing a Miu Miu ensemble and a beehive hairdo, which was styled by hairstylist Patrick Wilson, who took inspiration from the 60s sex symbol.

He told Glamour: "The inspiration for Aimee's look drawn from the '60s – think Brigitte Bardot, beehive silhouettes.

"The dress was Miu Miu and the minute I saw the collar, I knew it had to be a hair-up. I wanted to create something with a nod to Brigitte, but that still felt ‘Aimee’."

It comes after Dua Lipa also donned a beehive hairstyle for the BRIT Awards last month, and Patrick believes hair trend is making a comeback after women are looking to switch up their hairstyles following lockdown.

He added: "We have been living in a world where we haven’t been able to go to the hairdressers and massively missing the beauty industry as a whole, so I think that women are wanting to wear their hair differently. I feel we all need something fun right now and this is exactly what I wanted to achieve with Aimee hair for the BAFTAs."

Aimee took home the award for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme with her performance as Aimee Gibbs in the hit Netflix show.

It comes after the blonde beauty revealed she's in talks about contributing to a script for a possible fourth series.

Speaking as part of a BAFTA TV Awards 2021 Q&A, she said: “I’m actually talking about a storyline for season four at the moment that I’m giving some feedback on. "But yeah, no, we do [talk to the writers], and also Ben [Taylor], our director. Every scene we do [he] let’s us improvise at the end and just keeps the cameras going, which is so fun and lots of it does make it into the show. "But I’d love to be in the writer’s room for [season four] - saying that here. But then again … I’d also like to just go home and learn my lines!”