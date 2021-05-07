Adwoa Aboah says the beauty industry used to be "out of reach and intimidating".

The 28-year-old fashion model has admitted growing up it was difficult to find products to match her skin and certain make-up, such as a red lip, felt daunting because there was no one that looked like her sporting the look in magazines and on TV.

She told British Vogue: "From a young age, I felt the beauty industry was pretty inauthentic because it was one-dimensional and lazy, to be honest. I didn’t think it took into account different perspectives and different kinds of people. It was glamour, glamour, glamour but it wasn’t individual, you know? It didn’t speak to different people in different communities and [from different] backgrounds, and it wasn’t accessible. You couldn’t find the right shade of foundation or the right concealer, and you didn’t see someone who looked like yourself wearing a red lip. It was very out of reach and intimidating."

Adwoa has recently been unveiled as London beauty brand Rimmel's first-ever global brand activist and part of her work will be helping to make sure they "redefine beauty, glamour and make-up" and reflect society.

She explained: "One of the reasons I’m most excited about working with Rimmel is because it’s such an iconic English brand – and in London too, which is where I’m from. I’m excited to offer a different messaging around beauty and show people that it’s not just the mascara that makes you look good, it’s other things too. It’s mood, environment, energy, people, relationships, self and growing – all of what that does, plus the mascara!

"I’m also obsessed with all the talent coming out of London, and [through this role] I can give more opportunities to people who are going to redefine beauty, glamour and make-up, while making sure that what they’re doing in fashion is reflective of what’s going on in society – because I think that’s what’s so cool and refreshing. It’s approachable and attractive. And it’s exciting to work with a brand that is happy for me to be myself."