Adwoa Aboah believes the world would be a better place if everyone complimented each other more.

The 29-year-old model insists that while she doesn't crave praise, she enjoys being told if she has done something well and thinks it would be good for people to congratulate others on what they're "doing well in life".

When asked if she likes to be complimented, she said: "To a certain degree.

"I like to be complimented on things that are really important to me; it doesn't have to be the most materialistic thing or what I look like.

"Sometimes there are particular people who you really want validation from because you love them, so you want them to think you're the best person ever - but not necessarily because you're trying to impress them.

"A compliment goes a long way and we should do it more: tell each other that we love them, that they're doing well, or congratulating them on what they're doing well in life."

Adwoa also believes it is much more important to be respected than liked.

She said: "It's nice to be liked, but it isn't always the reality. For me, it's more important to be respected."

What's more, the star has found the hardest lesson to learn in life has been taking time, because there is "no quick answer".

She added to Stylist magazine: "You can't rush things and have to have patience: there's often no quick answer.

"It's also good to learn that you're not always in the right and to have a good look at yourself and what position you played in whatever might have happened."