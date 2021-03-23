Adele and Stormzy's producer Fraser T Smith has recorded tracks with four rising acts as part of Amazon Music UK's 'Produced By' series.
Fraser T Smith has recorded tracks with up-and-coming artists as part of Amazon Music UK’s new ‘Produced By’ series,
The Grammy and Ivor Novello-winner has worked with the likes of Stormzy, Adele and Sam Smith, and for the new series the famed producer teamed up with rising stars Avelino, Mysie, Joy Crookes and Easy Life, who he has tipped for huge success this year.
In a press release, Fraser said: "The Amazon Music ‘Produced By’ format is such a revolutionary gift, to be able to show people the process of making the record whilst making the best EP I could possibly make. Bringing these artists together for this project has been an exciting and cathartic process. I chose four artists who are going to make a huge dent in 2021."
The songs recorded from the sessions are Avelino’s ‘Day Ones’, Mysie’s ‘A Thousand Miles’, Easylife ‘No Smiling’ and Joy Crookes’ ‘Looking for a 10’.
North London rapper Avelino, commented: “This was an overdue link up with a creative and executive that I respect very highly. It was easy to create freely, be open and honest hence the title and topic of the track”.
Indie band Easy Life said of their song: “We loved making this track with Fraser, always a vibe. A refreshing break from the lockdown routine, Fraser is a true legend.”
R&B singer Mysie said: "My track with Fraser, A Thousand Miles is about growth. It derived from a conversation that Fraser and I had essentially about my fears, my thoughts and about the shifts that have happened throughout 2020. It’s really saying that I am so far from who I used to be, but I’m also so far from who I want to be.
"Working with Fraser has been amazing. Through our mentorship, I’ve learned so much about myself - not only as a musician - but as a human."
And Joy Crookes - who Amazon Music named as one of their ‘Ones to Watch’ - added of the experience: “Working with Fraser was so natural and raw. I love writing songs that care deeply about lyricism, storytelling and melody so to be able to do that with someone that was so ready to safely construct the environment around my songwriting process was a pleasure. Thank you Fraser - we need more people like you in this industry.”
A documentary is set to follow detailing Fraser's entire process.
It will feature performance footage and commentary from his previous collaborators Craig David, Ricky Wilson, Rita Ora, and more.
Amazon Music listeners can find the four tracks on the ‘Produced By’ Fraser T Smith Playlist. Customers can also simply ask Alexa, “play the ‘Produced By’ Fraser T Smith Playlist” in the Amazon app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices.
