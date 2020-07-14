Former 'MyBusters' presenter Grant Imahara has passed away aged 49, and ex-host Adam Savage has led tributes to the 'Star Trek Renegades' actor, praising him as a ''truly brilliant engineer''.
Grant Imahara has died aged 49.
The 'MythBusters' presenter - who appeared in movie 'Star Trek Renegades' - passed away after suffering a brain aneurysm, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
A statement from Discovery read: ''We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant.
''He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.''
Grant - who was also an electrical engineer - joined science TV series 'MythBusters' in the show's third series, before he departed the show in 2014 with co-hosts Kari Byron and Tory Belleci.
Kari and Tory reunited with Grant on 2016 Netflix show 'White Rabbit Project', which saw the trio look into unusual events from history, such as heists and jailbreaks.
Former 'MythBusters' co-host Adam Savage led tributes to Grant, praising him as a ''truly brilliant engineer''.
He wrote on Twitter: ''I'm at a loss. No words. I've been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend. (sic)''
Tory wrote: ''I just cannot believe it. I don't even know what to say. My heart is broken. Goodbye buddy @grantimahara (sic)''
Kari tweeted: ''Somedays I wish I had a time machine. @ToryBelleci @grantimahara
''We had so many adventures. You taught me so much. (sic)''
Grant also dabbled in acting, appearing as Lt. Masaru in 2015's 'Star Trek Renegades', and he played the part of Mr. Sulu in the 11 episodes of the 'Star Trek Continues' web series.
He worked for LucasFilm as an engineer, and was chief model maker at Industrial Light and Magic (ILM), where he worked on George Lucas' 'Star Wars' prequels, as well as movies including 'The Matrix Reloaded', 'Van Helsing', and 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park'.
