AC/DC are planning to release jigsaw puzzles based on four classic album covers.

The iconic rock band have announced that four of their album covers - 'High Voltage', 'For Those About To Rock', 'Blow Up Your Video' and 'Ballbreaker' - are to be transformed into jigsaw puzzles.

The band - which was co-founded by brothers Malcolm and Angus Young in 1973 - have announced that the puzzles will be made up of 500 pieces each and will be released on September 4.

AC/DC are following in the footsteps of some other iconic groups whose album covers have already been turned into puzzles, including Iron Maiden and Motorhead.

Earlier this month, Radiohead also started selling their own special jigsaw puzzle, called the Radiohead Fragmentary Time Waster.

The 1000-piece puzzle is based on artwork from the legendary band's 'Com Lag (2plus2isfive)' compilation EP, which was released back in 2004, and has been marketed as being ''difficult'' and ''affordable''.

An ad for the jigsaw puzzle reads: ''Bored? Got nothing to do? Fed up? Nothing on the TV. No way! What you gonna do? Gonna get a jigsaw innit.

''Tell me more, tell me more! A Radiohead jigsaw. Has it got loads and loads of pieces? A thousand. Is it really difficult and will it take ages? I reckon so, yeah. Sounds great! Is it affordable? Depends on your finances. Is there a chance you could still be bored after completing it? Yeah probably. Sounds amazing!!! (sic)''