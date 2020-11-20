AC/DC’s 'Power Up' has become the fastest-selling album of 2020 so far.

The rock band sold 62,000 copies of their LP, beating the likes of Kylie Minogue who racked up 55,000 chart sales of her album 'DISCO' in its first week and is sitting at number five this week.

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, AC/DC’s Angus Young said: "A very big thank you to everyone who put in their time, effort and creativity to get PWR/UP to Number 1! Also a big shoutout to all our fans, old and new. You are, and always have been, our guiding inspiration."

The success makes this LP the band's fourth Number 1 album in the UK, and also their first in 10 years since the release of 'Iron Man 2 - OST' in 2010.

Elsewhere, McFly’s first studio album in a decade, titled 'Young Dumb Thrills', is their highest-charting since the release of 'Wonderland' in 2005. Andrea Bocelli’s 'Believe' sits at number three whilst Paloma Faith’s 'Infinite Things' and Kylie's 'DISCO' sits at fourth and fifth respectively.

In the singles charts, Ariana Grande’s track 'Positions' has secured her a fourth week at number one on the Official Singles Chart following a close race. She is just 960 chart sales ahead of Billie Eilish's new release, 'Therefore I Am'. Little Mix's 'Sweet Melody' completes the top three.

And Mariah Carey's hit festive track 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' has re-entered the top 40 of the Official Charts earlier than it ever has before, landing at number 31.