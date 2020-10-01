AC/DC have confirmed their comeback and the return of Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams.

The iconic rock band shared a video of a lightning bolt, like the one from their logo, on their Twitter page on Monday (28.09.20).

Then a poster appeared with ''PWR UP'' on it outside Sydney's Ashfield Boys High School, where guitarist Angus Young attended, while fans were directed to sign up for the latest news on the 'Thunderstruck' rockers by entering their details on the pwrup.acdc.com website.

Now, the band have revealed their lineup with what appears to be an album cover on Twitter featuring the band members, which is captioned: ''ARE YOU READY? #PWRUP.''

Johnson is returning to vocals following a four-year break, after he was forced to quit the group in 2016 on doctor's orders due to progressive hearing loss.

Sticksman Rudd, meanwhile, was replaced on the 'Rock or Bust' tour in 2015, after pleading guilty to a threat to kill charge and for possession of methamphetamine and cannabis.

Bassist Williams had also retired in 2016, but will be back along with guitarists Angus Young and Stevie Young.

It's been suggested that 'PWR UP' could be the title of their new album.

Johnson was previously reported to have been back in the studio with his bandmates working on a new record.

And Twisted Sister's Dee Snider recently claimed AC/DC's new album has some ''jaw-on-the-floor surprises'' from late band member Malcolm Young.

He spilled: ''I had dinner with [AC/DC singer] Brian [Johnson] recently, and we talked about [the band's return to activity].

''He told me a lot of stuff, and a lot of stuff that I don't wanna say.

''But we know from the photos, and Brian confirmed it, they've been in the studio, they've been recording.

''The original - I don't say the 'original' guys, because a lot of 'em are gone, but I say the 'classic' lineup is back together and there are some surprises, which I can't talk about, regarding Malcolm Young that just had my jaw on the floor.

''I will say he will be present. So this is AC/DC as we know and love them.''

AC/DC's last studio album was 2014's 'Rock or Bust'.