A Certain Ratio's Jez Kerr has launched his own label Small Moves Records.

The musician - who is best known as a member of the British post-punk band - has teamed up with Steve Brown from Higuera Records and Factory Records' graphic designer Trevor Johnson for the new indie label based out in Manchester.

Together, the trio plan to sign a roster of artists who have what it takes to become "the next generation of musical icons".

Jez said: "Small Moves Records is born out of a collective love of independent labels, great records, made by great musicians. Steve, Trevor and I will be carefully signing artists, who we believe in from the outset, working closely with them to nurture their talent and make the records that create the next generation of musical icons."

To kick-start the new label, Jez has teamed up with members of The Orielles, The Short Causeway, The Lounge Society and Muddy Feet to form Sheep In Fog Collective, who will release 'The Golden' EP.

The EP also features the late Denise Johnson, who had laid down her vocals before she passed away in July, aged 56.

Denise had featured on albums by the likes of Primal Scream and New Order and was a long-time collaborator of Jez and A Certain Ratio.

A limited edition run of 150 copies of the 12” EP will be available from January 11, 2021, complete with a hand painted postcard signed by Jez.

The vinyl track-listing is:

1. 'Golden' - Radio Edit

2. 'Golden' - Original Version

3. 'Golden' - Muddy Feet Remix

4. 'People or Stars'

CD / Digital track-list:

5. 'Voices are Golden' Part 1

6. 'Voices are Golden' Part 2