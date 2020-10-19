Jez Kerr of A Certain Ratio has launched a new independent record label named Small Moves Records.
A Certain Ratio's Jez Kerr has launched his own label Small Moves Records.
The musician - who is best known as a member of the British post-punk band - has teamed up with Steve Brown from Higuera Records and Factory Records' graphic designer Trevor Johnson for the new indie label based out in Manchester.
Together, the trio plan to sign a roster of artists who have what it takes to become "the next generation of musical icons".
Jez said: "Small Moves Records is born out of a collective love of independent labels, great records, made by great musicians. Steve, Trevor and I will be carefully signing artists, who we believe in from the outset, working closely with them to nurture their talent and make the records that create the next generation of musical icons."
To kick-start the new label, Jez has teamed up with members of The Orielles, The Short Causeway, The Lounge Society and Muddy Feet to form Sheep In Fog Collective, who will release 'The Golden' EP.
The EP also features the late Denise Johnson, who had laid down her vocals before she passed away in July, aged 56.
Denise had featured on albums by the likes of Primal Scream and New Order and was a long-time collaborator of Jez and A Certain Ratio.
A limited edition run of 150 copies of the 12” EP will be available from January 11, 2021, complete with a hand painted postcard signed by Jez.
The vinyl track-listing is:
1. 'Golden' - Radio Edit
2. 'Golden' - Original Version
3. 'Golden' - Muddy Feet Remix
4. 'People or Stars'
CD / Digital track-list:
1. 'Golden' - Radio Edit
2. 'Golden' - Original Version
3. 'Golden' - Muddy Feet Remix
4. 'People or Stars'
5. 'Voices are Golden' Part 1
6. 'Voices are Golden' Part 2
Yungblud goes from shouting about the underrated youth to preaching sexual liberation in the video for his newest song 'Cotton Candy', which is as...
The Stone Roses' frontman Ian Brown has baffled his Twitter followers with his COVID-denying outburst.
The video has finally arrived for Billie Eilish's stunning official theme song for the forthcoming James Bond movie 'No Time To Die'.
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
The Blaxploitation films of the 1970s starred relatively unknown black actors playing new kinds of...
When you stop and think about it, the similarities between Italian mobsters and urban gangsters...
The most often-asked question I have gotten in my career as a film critic isn't...
An "Austin Powers"-style blaxploitation spoof, "Undercover Brother" doesn't miss a single joke. Its title sequence...
The honeymoon is over for Pierce Brosnan's incarnation of James Bond.Just as Brosnan has begun...
Leaning hard into ham-fisted mockery of beauty pageants and Midwesterners, "Drop Dead Gorgeous" is an...
Any chance that "Empire" might be all that different from other drug- dealer- trying- to-...