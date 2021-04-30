Nothing has us chilling out easier than some great tunes and better slots. Thankfully, these days we get to kill both birds with the same stone thanks to the great music inspired slots out there. Their popularity has certainly boomed over the years and with great bonuses and offers, some decent money could be in the cards.

If you’re looking to get some pocket money, click here for best casino bonus Canada has to offer. Or if you’re ready to rock out online, try your luck on some of the best music themed slots around to get those beats thumping and the heart pumping.

Karaoke Party

What better way to kick off the night than with some inebriated, terrible singing! This Microgaming game, thankfully, doesn’t require you to test out your lungs, but it’s still advised to get in the groove. With its karaoke bar theme, icons take the premise of party goers and friends having fun belting out their favourite tunes.

What you get is a five reel, nine payline slot that’s full to the brim of colour fun, and obviously a great soundtrack. With wild wins being doubled, a decent sized jackpot to be won and up to 30 free spins as a generous encore, you’re on to a winner. Lighthearted and genuine fun.

Guns 'N' Roses

NetEnt gets on the darker sider of music with this 5 reel, 20 payline game with possibly the best soundtrack around; if you’re a GNR fan that is. Take your pick from a five strong set list to jam away as you play including Paradise City and Welcome to the Jungle. Axel, Slash and Duff all make an appearance as the high paying symbols with plenty of Appetite for Destruction Wilds.

A concert stage backdrop as you join them on their world tour, you’ll get plenty of Legend Spins and even a guitar solo multiplier. Hit the Crowd Pleaser bonus to really be in the money. It’s more fun with a friend so grab Mr Brownstone and rock out with your slot out!

Michael Jackson; King of Pop

You couldn't have a list without mentioning the King of Pop and this great SG Interactive slot. For a start, you’ll be playing to hit songs like Smooth Criminal, Bad, Billie Jean and Beat It, with Jacksons famed memorabilia being the icons. Studded glove, hat and shades.

The game plays with 5 different features; Moonwalk Wilds with double payouts, Wheel Bonus with free spins or coins and Beat It free games. You’ll also find Stacked Wilds to turn 2 reels all wild and Smooth Criminal free games and sticky wilds.

The Phantom of the Opera

Mixing things up somewhat, this Microgaming video slot is based around the musical and is jam packed full of thematic features. Music of the Night free spins, Chandelier bonuses and Masquerade bonuses too.

If you’re into the opera, the soundtrack is authentic and soothing, with all the classics in attendance. The game itself runs sweetly, with 243 ways to win and the Phantom’s mask unlocking your key to scatters. Another quality Microgaming slot.

Kiss

What’s rock and roll without a decent snog from Gene Simmons! If you’re looking to Rock and Roll all night, and win some too, then Shout It Loud. 5 reels over 4 rows, with an adjoining reel set of 60 makes for an impressive 100 paylines.

Multiple payline wins can be had and with the Kiss feature, you’ll be awarded 20 free spins when you land 3 scatters, and also 20x your investment. Williams Interactive may not be a big fish but this is their crowning glory and is a great video slot with an RTP of 95.94%.

Esqueleto Explosivo

Wrapping up our list, this Day of the Dead inspired slot from Thunderkick is a visual masterpiece. Enrico Mortis and the Boners provide your soundtrack and their grizzly colourful skulls are also the icons over the 17 paylines.

Whenever you hit a winning combination the band will break out into some rock. And with plenty of Explosivo Wild symbols and Mucho Multipliers, you’ll be in the red in no time.