New Order have announced their first homecoming show in four years.

Bernard Sumner and co will be joined by Hot Chip and Working Men's Club at Manchester's Heaton Park on September 10, 2021.

The band said in a statement: “The connection between ourselves and Manchester has played a pivotal role in who we are as a band. We have countless memories from across the city, from our early days starting out, and beyond. We promise to bring a celebration like no other to Heaton Park in 2021, and we can’t wait to see everyone come together for a night we’ll never forget.”

Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor says it will be "a great honour" to share a bill with the synth-pop legends.

He said: “We’ve learnt a lot from New Order (including how Bernard likes his tea), and they have made some incredible music, marrying the emotional with the electronic, a synthetic, at times icy beauty with rawness and pop melody, and they’ve certainly influenced us, as well as us sharing some of the same influences that have informed their music, like Chicago House, Detroit Techno, or Italo Disco. But they’re always proudly themselves, and it will be a great honour to play on the same bill with them, in their hometown, and for us to be back on stage in Manchester. Can’t wait!”

And Working Men’s Club frontman Sydney Minsky-Sargeant added: “It’s an honour to play with a band as significant as New Order and on more or less home turf too. I’m sure it’ll be a day to remember and to be supporting New Order in Manchester will be super special.”

Before then, the 'Blue Monday' group is set to take part in Tim Burgess' 'Tim’s Twitter Listening Party' for their 2015 album, ‘Music Complete’, on December 15 from 8pm.

New Order returned with their first new music in five years, 'Be A Rebel', in September.

The single was originally set to be released before the band's tour, which has been rescheduled for 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they wanted to give fans something to enjoy in the meantime.

Sumner said at the time: "In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song. We can't play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it ... until we meet again."

Tickets for New Order at Heaton Park go on general sale at 9am on December 10.