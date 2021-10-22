New Order will live-stream their upcoming sold-out show at London's The O2 arena.

Bernard Sumner and co will make their live debut at the 20,000-capacity venue on November 6, and they are inviting fans who were unable to get tickets to tune in and watch the concert from the comfort of their own homes.

The 'Blue Monday' hitmakers said in a statement: “We were so looking forward to seeing everyone on tour by now.

“It has been frustrating not being able to play live in person, but this is the next best thing.

“It feels right to bring everyone together around the world through whatever means possible. This is a special show for us and we want to share it with you all.”

The 80s legends - who formed after the demise of JOY DIVISION, following the suicide of lead singer Ian Curtis - last performed in the British capital in 2018 at Alexandra Palace.

The London gig follows New Order's first homecoming show in four years.

The rock group - also comprising Stephen Morris, Gillian Gilbert, Phil Cunningham and Tom Chapman ​- were joined by Hot Chip and Working Men's Club at Manchester's Heaton Park on September 10.

New Order returned with their first new music in five years, 'Be A Rebel', in September.

The single was originally set to be released before the band's 2020 tour, which was rescheduled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they wanted to give fans something to enjoy.

Bernard, 65, said at the time: "In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song. We can't play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it ... until we meet again."

They followed the track up with 'Be a Rebel Remixed', 11 remixes from top DJs and producers.

And New Order will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their debut album 'Movement' on November 13 by releasing their 'Taras Shevchenko' film to YouTube.

The band will hit the stage at The O2 at 8.45pm (GMT) and the live-stream will be available on Live Here Now for 72 hours.

Tickets are available now via www.axs.com.