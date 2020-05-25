Neve Campbell is keen to star in another 'Scream' movie.

The 46-year-old actress has revealed she is open to returning to the money-spinning slasher film franchise, although she admits nothing has been agreed as yet.

She shared: '''Scream' is coming around again. They've approached me about it.

''Again, the timing, right now, is challenging. There can't have a negotiation, at the moment, 'cause we don't even know how the studios are gonna open up again. But in time, hopefully, we'll figure that out.''

Neve previously insisted she wouldn't star in another 'Scream' movie after director Wes Craven passed away in 2015.

But she's now open to the idea after Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett joined the project.

Asked what changed her mind about the franchise, Neve - who has starred in all four 'Scream' movies to date - told Collider: ''I'm not 100 percent on it, but to be honest, the two directors have made some great work. I've watched their films, and they're really talented.

''They wrote a letter to me, expressing what great fans of Wes' work they are, and how honoured they are that they're getting the chance to make 'Scream 5' because the 'Scream' franchise is the reason that they're directors now. So, that was really sweet.

''They really wanna honour Wes' style of work and honour the movies. That was a lovely thing to hear. So, we'll see. Hopefully, we can all see eye to eye on everything and make something great, but it's a process.''