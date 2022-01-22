Neve Campbell has reprised her role as Sidney Prescott in Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s new film in the 'Scream' series and she hopes her character Sidney survives any future movies.
Neve Campbell thinks it would be a mistake for the 'Scream' franchise to kill off her character.
The 48-year-old actress has reprised her role as Sidney Prescott in Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s new film in the series and Neve hopes Sidney survives any future movies.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I think it is important [that she never becomes a victim in these movies]. She does represent a certain amount of strength and lack of victimhood, and that means a great deal to people. I’ve had a lot of people come up to me in the past and just say that she inspired them in some way or helped them in their lives in some way, which is not what you normally expect when you’re performing in a horror film. I certainly would hate to see Sidney fall. I think it would be the wrong message."
Neve also admitted that she found it emotional to return to the franchise without the movie's original director Wes Craven, who died in 2015.
She said: "Walking onto that set without Wes being present, with a sign hanging across the kitchen that said ‘For Wes,’ I burst into tears when I walked in on the first day. And from what I understand, Courteney [Cox] and David [Arquette] did as well. I certainly felt his absence, but I also felt his presence daily on the film. These movies, these characters, the images of Ghostface and these sets all belong to Wes so he was very, very present in our minds and in our conversations as well. If anyone was apprehensive about a choice being made, we would always talk about what Wes would want to do, and the directors certainly appreciated that and wanted to hear that, which was great."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
The shift from bright comedy to rather grim drama is gradual enough to carry the...
Anyone interested in how movies get made will love this feisty behind-the-scenes documentary, which uses...
The most often-asked question I have gotten in my career as a film critic isn't...
A brilliantly observant, darkly humorous and immaculately acted movie about an average suburban father in...
The title sequence of Robert Altman's "The Company," a fictional verite peek behind the curtain...