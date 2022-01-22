Neve Campbell thinks it would be a mistake for the 'Scream' franchise to kill off her character.

The 48-year-old actress has reprised her role as Sidney Prescott in Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s new film in the series and Neve hopes Sidney survives any future movies.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I think it is important [that she never becomes a victim in these movies]. She does represent a certain amount of strength and lack of victimhood, and that means a great deal to people. I’ve had a lot of people come up to me in the past and just say that she inspired them in some way or helped them in their lives in some way, which is not what you normally expect when you’re performing in a horror film. I certainly would hate to see Sidney fall. I think it would be the wrong message."

Neve also admitted that she found it emotional to return to the franchise without the movie's original director Wes Craven, who died in 2015.

She said: "Walking onto that set without Wes being present, with a sign hanging across the kitchen that said ‘For Wes,’ I burst into tears when I walked in on the first day. And from what I understand, Courteney [Cox] and David [Arquette] did as well. I certainly felt his absence, but I also felt his presence daily on the film. These movies, these characters, the images of Ghostface and these sets all belong to Wes so he was very, very present in our minds and in our conversations as well. If anyone was apprehensive about a choice being made, we would always talk about what Wes would want to do, and the directors certainly appreciated that and wanted to hear that, which was great."