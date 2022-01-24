Neve Campbell found it "pretty crazy" that "the guy from the Super Bowl", The Weeknd, mentioned her on his latest album.

The 'Scream' actress is named-dropped by the 31-year-old megastar on his track 'Here We Go… Again’ on 'Dawn FM'.

The line goes: “I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell.”

And the 48-year-old star - who reprised her role as Sidney Prescott in Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s latest film in the iconic horror franchise - confessed that she had "no idea" who her publicist was talking about when she was informed until it clicked.

Speaking on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', she said: “How crazy is that? It’s pretty crazy.

“Well at first, my publicist told me, and she was like, ‘The Weeknd,’ and I was like, ‘Wait, which weekend? Last weekend?’ I had no idea what she was talking about.

“And then I realised, ‘Oh, the guy who played at the Super Bowl! That guy!' How cool."

The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - headlined the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show in 2021.

Corden then quipped: “I can only think he’ll be really disappointed if he knows that you described him as the guy from the Super Bowl, given he’s arguably one of the biggest and best-selling artists of his generation.”

Meanwhile, the 'Take My Breath' hitmaker recently teased that 'Dawn FM' is part of a trilogy.

The 'Tears in the Club' singer appeared to reveal that a third album is to follow 2020's 'After Hours' and its follow-up, which was released to acclaim last week.

Alongside the artwork for his latest LP, which is a photograph of his older self, The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - told his 15.4 million Twitter followers: "I wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy?”

The 'Earned It' hitmaker is yet to provide any more details, such as which three albums will make up the trilogy.

However, many fans believe 'After Hours' will be included.

The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker launched 'Dawn FM' with the global 103.5 Dawn FM’ livestream experience on the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch and the Amazon Music App.

The title track sees Hollywood star Jim Carrey play a radio host, who vows “we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition”, before launching into the synth-heavy track, 'Gasoline'.

The star-studded collection also features guest spots from Tyler, the Creator and Lil Wayne, while synth maestro, Oneohtrix Point Never, real name Daniel Lopatin, and Quincy Jones also contributed.