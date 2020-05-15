Neil Young's unreleased album 'Homegrown' will be released next month after 45 years.

The music legend's 1975 LP, which he has hailed ''the unheard bridge between 'Harvest' and 'Comes A Time''', will arrive in full on June 19 via Reprise Records.

'Love Is A Rose', 'Homegrown', 'White Line', 'Little Wing' and 'Star Of Bethlehem' have already been released on previous albums.

However, there are six new tracks on the way, including recently released, 'Try'.

Neil explained that the record was intended to be released after 1972's acclaimed album 'Harvest', but he couldn't put himself through the ''heartache'' of listening to it at the time because it documented a ''sad side of a love affair''.

The 74-year-old Canadian announced: ''I apologise.

''This album 'Homegrown' should have been there for you a couple of years after 'Harvest'.

''It's the sad side of a love affair. The damage done.

''The heartache. I just couldn't listen to it. I wanted to move on.

''So I kept it to myself, hidden away in the vault, on the shelf, in the back of my mind .... but I should have shared it. It's actually beautiful. That's why I made it in the first place.

''Sometimes life hurts. You know what I mean.

''This is the one that got away.''

On the musicians involved, he added: ''Recorded in analog in 1974 and early 1975 from the original master tapes and restored with love and care by John Hanlon.

''Levon Helm is drumming on some tracks, Karl T Himmel on others, Emmylou Harris singing on one, 'Homegrown' contains a narration, several acoustic solo songs never even published or heard until this release and some great songs played with a great band of my friends, including Ben Keith - steel and slide - Tim Drummond - bass and Stan Szelest - piano.

''Anyway, it's coming your way in 2020, the first release from our archive in the new decade. Come with us into 2020 as we bring the past.''