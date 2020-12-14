Neil Young's music archive is free to listen to on his website for the rest of 2020.

The 75-year-old music legend has given his fans the gift of his entire career's work online this Christmas to provide some comfort listening amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Neil Young Archives, he said: “We are doing well here and feeling good. We hope you are well, too.

“If you are locked down, we are here for you with hours of listening and cruising around through the years in movies. We want you to enjoy what we have to share at NYA … It’s my music and our lives. Peace.”

Among the music released in the past five decades, is the ‘Archives Volume II: 1972–1976’ boxset, and his 'Fireside Sessions', which included a cover of Bob Dylan‘s ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’'.

The upcoming film,'Timeless Orpheum’, is also streaming for free.

In the summer, Young shared the unreleased album 'Homegrown' after 45 years.

The 1975 LP, which he hailed as "the unheard bridge between 'Harvest' and 'Comes a Time', was released back in June.

'Love Is A Rose', 'Homegrown', 'White Line', 'Little Wing' and 'Star Of Bethlehem' had already been released on previous albums.

However, the CD included six new tracks.

Young explained that the record was intended to be released after 1972's acclaimed album 'Harvest', but he couldn't put himself through the "heartache" of listening to it at the time because it documented a "sad side of a love affair".

The Canadian musician said: "I apologise. This album 'Homegrown' should have been there for you a couple of years after 'Harvest'. It's the sad side of a love affair. The damage done.

"The heartache. I just couldn't listen to it. I wanted to move on. So I kept it to myself, hidden away in the vault, on the shelf, in the back of my mind .... but I should have shared it. It's actually beautiful. That's why I made it in the first place.

"Sometimes life hurts. You know what I mean. This is the one that got away."