Neil Young and Tony Bennett are to perform at this year's Nordoff Robbins Carol Service.

The music legends have been added to the bill for 'The Stars Come Out To Sing At Christmas' event, which will take place on Tuesday (15.12.20) in aid of charity Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy.

Tony said: "The holidays are my favourite as it’s a time when everyone makes the effort to show their appreciation for the people and organisations that make the world better.

"I am thrilled to be performing at The Nordoff Robbins Carol Service to support the enrichment they provide to those in need through the power of music - each and every day."

The pair will not be the only legends making appearances, as Sir Cliff Richard and Sir Rod Stewart will also be at the virtual event, which is being held digitally for the first time ever and is hosted by Nile Rodgers.

Robbie Williams, Roger Daltrey, Florence Welch, Kaiser Chiefs, Freya Ridings, OneRepublic, Rebecca Ferguson and many others are also on the bill, and the likes of Bill Nighy, Lily James, Noma Dumezweni will take part with readings during the service.

The concert will stream on Tuesday at 7pm from artists' homes around the world, and some performances will be streamed from St Luke’s Church in London and Abbey Road Studios.

The service will be free to watch from the Nordoff Robbins website - carols.nordoff-robbins.org.uk - but the audience are invited to donate at any point during the virtual event.

Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy - which is expecting to lose over half of their fundraising income - is dedicated to enriching the lives of people affected by life-limiting illness, isolation or disability through music.