Neil Patrick Harris insists coronavirus is ''no joke'' after his family caught it and recovered from it earlier this year.
Neil Patrick Harris insists coronavirus is ''no joke'' after his family caught it and recovered from it earlier this year.
The 'How I Met Your Mother' star - who has nine-year-old twins Harper and Gideon with his husband David Burtka - has urged people to take the virus seriously after he was struck down with it in March.
Speaking on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he said: ''It was right when all of this was first happening - end of March, early April. It wasn't fun. I didn't really feel like it was newsworthy so much as I wasn't Instagramming about stuff. We were just kind of dealing with family. It was like a flu for multiple weeks and then lethargy for another at least that long of not wanting to exercise, not wanting to do much. It's no joke, that's for sure, But happily, we're on the other side of it. We didn't have to go to hospital. I don't really personally feel like someone's ills are newsworthy. So, I was trying to have it be past tense instead of present tense. Keep wearing masks everybody. It's pretty important.''
Neil recently opened up about his coronavirus battle, admitting that whilst it was ''not pleasant'' at the time, they're all OK now.
He shared: ''We feel great. It happened very early [in the pandemic], like late March, early April. We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn't want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up. It was not pleasant, but we got through it and have antibodies and are feeling good. We want to make sure everyone's doing their best to slow this down every way possible, for sure.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Luckily for the human race, dinosaurs were wiped from the face of the Earth millions...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Nick Dunne finds himself at the fore of a police investigation when his wife Amy...
After the success of Ted, Seth MacFarlane gives himself his first leading-man role in this...
Albert is a rather introverted sheep farmer who tries at all costs to avoid confrontation...
Nick and Amy Dunne are a couple whose marriage is struggling following the loss of...
Albert is one of the more lucky men living in his doomed Arizona town, mainly...
Albert is a sheep farmer who, unlike most men in his small Arizona town, is...
With new writers and directors, this frenetic sequel indulges in silliness with less substance than...
Flint Lockwood is a genius inventor who previously caused chaos in his hometown when he...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
A warm, squishy centre makes this smutty comedy surprisingly endearing as it bounces from one...