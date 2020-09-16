Neil Patrick Harris and his family battled coronavirus earlier this year.

The 'How I Met Your Mother' star - who has nine-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper, with his husband David Burtka - has revealed his whole family battled the virus in late March and whilst it was ''not pleasant'' at the time, they're all OK now.

He told The TODAY Show: ''We feel great. It happened very early [in the pandemic], like late March, early April.

''We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn't want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up. It was not pleasant, but we got through it and have antibodies and are feeling good. We want to make sure everyone's doing their best to slow this down every way possible, for sure.''

They have made the most of lockdown, as during the pandemic, not only did David and Neil celebrate their birthdays but they also marked their anniversary

To mark his husband's birthday, Neil shared: ''Happy birthday, David. Your talent is remarkable, your energy is infectious, your love is unconditional. Our kids are so fortunate to have your guidance and strength as a parent - their awesome qualities are largely thanks to you. I'm honoured to have you as my husband, and am super glad that you were born. #grateful @dbelicious (sic)''

And on their wedding anniversary, Neil insisted he had ''no regrets'' tying the knot with actor and chef David.

To mark their anniversary, he wrote: ''Six years ago. Perhaps the happiest day of my life. Since then, thousands of memories. No regrets. Thank you, David, for both creating and rocking my world. I am forever #grateful @dbelicious (sic)''