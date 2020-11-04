Neil Marshall is to direct 'The Lair'.

The 50-year-old filmmaker will helm and produce the horror flick and is hoping to begin production next spring.

Neil – whose previous credits include 'Dog Soldiers', 'The Descent' and most recently 'The Reckoning' – has penned the script for the project and is producing under his Scarlett Productions banner. Sales for the film will launch at the virtual American Film Market which begins on November 9.

'The Lair' centres on Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair, who is on her final flight mission when her plane is shot down over one of the most dangerous areas of Afghanistan.

She finds refuge in an underground bunker but awakens deadly man-made creatures who are half-human, half-alien and hungry for human flesh.

Sinclair is able to escape but unknowingly leads the creatures back to a US army base.

Neil promised that the project will mark his return to "full-blooded" horror and is inspired by classics from the genre such as 'Aliens' by using special effects to create monsters.

In a statement, he said: "If 'The Reckoning' was a gothic drama in testament to the power and resilience of women , then 'The Lair'' is my true return to full-blooded horror and intense genre action in the style of 'Dog Soldiers', 'The Descent' and 'Doomsday'.

"I'm making something scary as hell, pulse-pounding and great fun. This is a crowd pleaser, an adrenaline pumping roller-coaster ride; spectacular and loud, inspired by classic genre movies like 'Aliens', 'Predator' and 'The Thing' and their incredible use of practical creature FX.

"Featuring a new breed of screen terror, 'The Lair' will be a snarling, ravenous beast of a movie. I'm going to get my hands bloody making this one!"