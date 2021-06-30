Neal McDonough is to star in 'Drops of Jupiter'.

The 55-year-old actor has been tapped to appear in Dominic Scott Kay's feature directorial debut.

The film was written by Kay during lockdown and has been described as a "romantic psychological fantasy" that blurs the lines between reality and imagination.

The story examines the deep connection between a blind boy named Lion (Kay) and an Australian girl with haemophilia named Eloise, as the pair live vicariously through each other's perspectives.

Neal will play Dia, the king of a world known as Tara and is producing the flick with his wife Ruve McDonough.

Dominic and Kay have previously collaborated on Steven Spielberg's 2002 film 'Minority Report', as well as 'Red Stone' – which entered production following the coronavirus outbreak.

Neal and Ruve said in a joint statement: "Knowing Dominic for as long as we have, we could not be more excited or blessed to partake on this journey together.

"We are so proud to be producing a script like this and are really looking forward to watching these words come to life on screen. It is going to be a magical journey for all of us!"

McDonough's acting career spans three decades and his previous film credits include 'Captain America: The First Avenger', 'Red 2' and 'Sonic the Hedgehog'.

His TV roles include 'American Horror Story', 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' and 'Van Helsing'.