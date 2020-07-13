Naya Rivera used her energy to save her son before her death.
Naya Rivera used her energy to save her son before her death.
The 'Glee' star tragically passed away earlier this week, with her body being discovered in Lake Piru, California on Monday (13.07.20). Naya had been missing for a number of days after her four-year-old son was found alone on a boat.
And Ventura County Sheriff, Bill Ayub, believes she managed to ''muster'' enough energy to push her son out of the water but couldn't save herself.
He said in a press conference: ''It would be speculation to say at this point. There are a lot of currents on the lake that appear particularly in the afternoon. We believe it was mid-afternoon when she disappeared, the idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself.''
And Ayub says the Sheriff Office is ''confident'' the body found is that of Naya's, although formal identification has yet to take place.
He told the media: ''Based on the location where the body was found, physical characteristics of the body, clothing found of the body and the physical condition of the body, as well as the absence of any other persons reported in the area, we are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera.''
Earlier in the day, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed their search teams had found a body in the lake after extensive searching.
They wrote: ''A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake.''
The area where Naya was found was between 35 and 60 feet deep and the lake bed was covered with heavy shrubbery and trees.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The Glee phenomenon hits the big screen with this oddly conceived movie, which documents the...