Naya Rivera's son asked her sister to move in.

The late 'Glee' star's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey revealed the former couple's five-year-old son Josey asked his aunt Nickayla Rivera to live with them she losing his mum when she drowned while out boating with him in July.

Addressing reports that he and Nickayla have moved in together, he said on Instagram: ''[Josey] asks me if Titi can live with us. 'I want Titi to live with us forever,' because he's now the closest thing he has to a mom.

''You're going to need all the help you can get as a single parent trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child.

''And to have to let him get what he wants, what he asks for, and what he needs right now, which is his family. Even though you know it's temporary and it's not forever.

''It's a temporary situation. After all that he's had to go through how could you deny him that? Because of what? What some strangers might think or say.''

As well as helping his son, Ryan also revealed how Nickayla has been comforting him and helping him through his own grief.

He added: ''So when you put your child to bed you don't always have to be alone with your thoughts and you don't have to be sad any day or night wondering when does it get better.

''At least you have someone there with you to talk to or just sit in silence and be sad with. You don't have to deal with being completely alone.''

And he dismissed speculation about them possibly being in a relationship together, and he branded the idea ''absurd''.

He continued: ''S*** man, I wish I was worried about a relationship right now. Not thinking about this and living with this every day.''

His comments come after Nickayla herself said she doesn't care about ''the way things look'' as she's just trying to do her best for her family amid such an ''agonising'' time.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: ''In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew even though I can't show up for myself.

''Im not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.

''What matters most I've learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others and never take a moment for granted. I hope you all can do the same.(sic)''