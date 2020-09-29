Naya Rivera's sister, Nickayla, has appealed for ''compassion'' and insisted she is ''showing up'' for her nephew following reports she has moved in with her late sibling's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey.
Naya Rivera's sister is ''showing up'' for her nephew.
Nickayla Rivera has spoken out and appealed for ''compassion'' following claims that she and her late sibling's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, have moved in to a new home together, two months after the 'Glee' actress drowned while out boating with her five-year-old son Josey.
And the 25-year-old model insisted she doesn't care about ''the way things look'' as she's just trying to do her best for her family amid such an ''agonising'' time.
She wrote on her Instagram Story: ''In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew even though I can't show up for myself.
''Im not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.
''What matters most I've learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others and never take a moment for granted. I hope you all can do the same.(sic)''
Nickayla previously spoke of her ''unbreakable'' bond with her sister following the 33-year-old star's tragic accidental death.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Sister, There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself.
''I've never known a life without you in it & still can't imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I'll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young.
''My shmaya, I'll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life.''
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
The Glee phenomenon hits the big screen with this oddly conceived movie, which documents the...