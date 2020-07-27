Naya Rivera's sister ''can't imagine'' life without the late actress.

Model Nickayla, 25, posted a sweet picture of her as a youngster giving her big sister a kiss and shared a poignant message about their unbreakable bond.

She wrote: ''Sister, There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself.

''I've never known a life without you in it & still can't imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I'll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young.⁣

''My shmaya, I'll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life.''

She later added another picture of them cuddling and wrote: ''I love you''.

Naya, 33, drowned earlier this month in Lake Piru in Southern California, after taking her son for a boat ride on July 8. It appears as if Naya got into difficulty while swimming and managed to get her four-year-old son Josey back into the boat safely but was unable to save herself.

Her body was recovered on July 13 and the 'Glee' star's death was declared an accidental drowning.

Josey's father, Naya's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, also shared his grief on Instagram, calling the tragedy ''unfair''.

He wrote: ''This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: 'Ryan can you stop snap chatting!' Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep.''