Naya Rivera's fans are organising a candlelight vigil at Lake Piru, California to celebrate her life.

The 33-year-old 'Glee' actress drowned in the lake while on a boating trip with her son Josey, four, earlier this month and Naya's fans are planning to meet at the scene to pay tribute to the late star.

The vigil will take place on Saturday, August 1 at 5pm at 4780 Piru Canyon Rd, California.

The Naya Rivera Army account on Twitter posted: ''It's a little far away mostly to give people that are traveling, time to take off work and be able to be a part of this. Time is at 5 since it gets hot but doesn't mean you can't be there before. I hope many of you can make it! Share it to those you think might want to go!''

Earlier this week, the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Naya's cause of death was drowning.

The Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement: ''The circumstances and visual characteristics all indicated that the body was that of Naya Rivera and the identity has been confirmed by dental comparison. The body has been x-rayed and a full autopsy has been performed. The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged. No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy.''

Naya had rented a boat for a day on the lake with her son. It is believed that she got into difficulties while swimming and managed to get Josey back on the boat but was unable to save herself.

Josey was found asleep in the rented vessel by another boater and later told Ventura County Sherrif's deputies that his mother had gone swimming in the water, but didn't get back up.