Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead.

A search is underway for the former 'Glee' actress after her four-year-old son Josey was found alone on a boat on Lake Piru in California on Wednesday (08.07.20) afternoon.

According to TMZ, Josey - whose father is Naya's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey - was asleep when he was found in the rented vessel by another boater and later told Ventura County Sherrif's deputies that his mother had gone swimming in the water, but didn't get back up.

Divers immediately started searching the lake, but had found no trace of the actress until the search was suspended at nightfall.

A Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed they had deployed air and dive teams to ''search for [a] possible drowning victim''.

Naya's life jacket was still in the boat, and her purse was found inside her car, which was in the parking lot near the boat rental company.

Josey is said to be OK and is with family members.

The search operation will resume at ''first light'' on Thursday (09.07.20).

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old star had shared a post on her social media accounts of her cuddling up to her son.

It was captioned: ''Just the two of us.''

Naya previously praised her ''theatrical'' son and predicted he'd follow in her footsteps one day.

She said: ''He's theatrical in every way. He is definitely a little ham.''

And when Naya brought Josey to the set of 'Step Up: High Water', he was desperate to join her on camera.

She said: ''I was shooting and he was watching me in a scene and before we did the next take he goes, 'I want to go to work with mommy! I want to go to work with you.' I'm like, 'You are at work with me!' He goes, 'no, in there,' like in the scene.''