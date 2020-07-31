Naya Rivera has been laid to rest.

The 'Glee' actress tragically drowned while out boating with her four-year-old son Josey earlier this month, and on 24 July, she was buried at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood, the Blast reports.

The cemetery is the final resting place for a host of stars including Nipsey Hussle, Paul Walker, Carrie Fisher and Michael Jackson.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old actress' death certificate has recorded that she died ''within minutes'' from accidental drowning, and it stated there were no other significant conditions which contributed to her passing.

A few days ago, Naya's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, shared an emotional Instagram post in which he admitted she still ''can't believe'' she's died, and promised to pass on treasured memories to their son.

He wrote: ''This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it.

''You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for.

''I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me, 'Ryan can you stop snap chatting!' Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up.

''Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep.''