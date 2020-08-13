Naya Rivera's son is ''doing better every day''.

The former 'Glee' star drowned in Lake Piru, California, last month while out boating with four-year-old Josey, and the youngster is now in the full-time care of his father, Naya's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, and has also been spending a lot of time with his aunt Nickayla.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''This has been an unbelievably difficult time for her family and loved ones [but Josey] is doing better every day.''

According to the insider, Josey is coping well and does understand the finality of his mother's death.

The source said: ''Josey is a very strong boy and Naya would be very proud of him.''

Ryan has been making time to talk openlyto Josey about Naya every day and want to make sure she remains a big part of the youngster's life.

The source said: ''Ryan's whole world is Josey right now. Ryan is still grieving and is very much struggling with the loss of Naya, but he stays strong and keeps going for the sake of his son.

''Ryan would do anything for Josey. Right now, he's really laying low and staying out of the public eye so he can completely focus on Josey and try to figure out how to navigate this new normal.''

A few weeks ago, Ryan spoke of his devastation at the ''unfairness'' of Naya's death.

He wrote on Instagram: ''This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it.

''You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say.''